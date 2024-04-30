An 11th person has been arrested in connection with the murders of two men in Coventry six years ago. Johnny Robbins, aged 33, disappeared on 21 March 2018, and police believe he was tortured before being murdered. His body has not been found.

Johnny’s death is linked to the murder of Daniel Shaw, who was found with gunshot injuries to his chest in Copland Place in the Tile Hill area on 25 March, 2018. Earlier this month, six men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while two women and two men were held on suspicion of assisting an offender. And last week, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All of those arrested have now been released while enquiries continue.

Deputy Senior Investigating Officer Jenny Birch said: “We are absolutely committed to establishing the truth behind what happened to Johnny and Daniel.

“Six years have passed, and allegiances change. Do the right thing, and pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”

Police are appealing for information from anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ryan Hobday, aged 28 in 2018, from Coventry who is wanted in connection with the murders.

