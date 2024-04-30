A man has died after a crash near Worcester last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 10.23pm to Pershore Lane in Warndon and sent four ambulances, a paramedic officer, a specialist paramedic and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Strensham to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision and one of the cars had ended up on its side.

“The driver from the car on its side, a man, was in a critical condition.

“After being removed from the vehicle, ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The four patients from the other car, all men, were already out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

“They were all treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to Worcester Royal Hospital for further treatment.”

