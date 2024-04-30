Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has backed a campaign for Nottingham attack victim, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, to be awarded a posthumous George Cross for her bravery.

The 19-year-old was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane while trying to protect her friend Barnaby Webber, also aged 19.

During Calocane’s trial, Nottingham Crown Court was told of the “incredible bravery” she showed in the face of the “brutal” attack.

He killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, and students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar during the attacks in the early hours of 13 June last year.

Calocane, 32, was given an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility, after the court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The parents of Ms O’Malley-Kumar suggested she should be given the country’s highest award for peacetime bravery by the King.

Barnaby Webber, 19, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, and Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham last year. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Barnaby and Grace were walking home from an end-of-term night out when they were stabbed by Calocane in Ilkeston Road, Radford, near their student accommodation.

Calocane then went on to attack caretaker Ian Coates, 65, before stealing his van and crashing it into three pedestrians on 13 June 2023.

Her mother, Sinead O’Malley, told The Sun: “The George Cross would be a remarkable acknowledgement of her bravery, for sure.

“Grace is never coming back to us, but we never want her to be forgotten, and this would certainly make sure she is remembered for ever.

“Our hope is it would help her be remembered as the wonderful person that she was, and not just for the horrendous fate she suffered.”

Her father Dr Sanjoy Kumar said: “The bravery she showed was incredible for a young girl. The accolade would be an example to every other young person.”

Downing Street said Mr Sunak supported the call.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: “I think the Prime Minister would certainly want to get behind nominations and he’d pay tribute to the bravery that Grace demonstrated whilst faced with perilous and terrifying circumstances.

“Decisions around the George Cross are made by an independent committee to review, and final decisions are then made by His Majesty the King.

“But of course, the Prime Minister would support those nominations.”

The spokesman added: “The leadership example she provided in that tragic circumstance was commendable and absolutely the PM would get behind that campaign.”

Calocane was given an indefinite hospital order for manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police / ITV News Central

At Nottingham Crown Court in January, prosecutor Karim Khalil KC said Ms O’Malley-Kumar demonstrated “incredible bravery” by trying to protect Mr Webber from Calocane’s blows and tried to fight him off, pushing him away and into the road.

The killer then turned his attention to her and was “as uncompromisingly brutal in his assault of Grace as he was in his assault of Barnaby”, Mr Khalil said.

In January, Calocane was given an indefinite hospital order for manslaughter by diminished responsibility, after Nottingham Crown Court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The families of the three victims called the hospital order a "huge insult".

Attorney General Victoria Prentis said in February she would refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration, after concluding it was “unduly lenient”.

Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber, said the families were advised last month that a date for the hearing has been set for 8 May at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

