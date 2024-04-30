The owner of two poorly dogs who were left to suffer without seeing a vet, has been banned from owning dogs for 20 years.

A Chihuahua, named Eddie, and an Akita, named Delta, were rescued from Kasandra Benton's home on Talke Road in Walsall.

Eddie was found with a huge ulcerated mass in his groin which was too severe to be treated - he had to be put to sleep.

Delta was suffering from injuries after fighting with another dog.

Benton received a 26-week suspended custody sentence, following her guilty plea to two charges of animal welfare offences. The dog's were rescued from Benton's home after concerns for their welfare were raised with the RSPCA.

Eddie the Chihuahua's condition was too severe to be treated. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, Graeme Brookes, described what he saw when he entered Benton’s home.

He said: “As I walked in, the smell was strong. I saw multiple fresh stains of faeces in the living room. There was lots of domestic rubbish on the floor.

“Eddie had a very large growth on the side of his body that due to his size impacted his walk, on top of the growth was a large open wound.

“I asked to see Delta, who was kept locked in the kitchen. There was a large amount of faeces and urine in the kitchen. I asked why Delta was in the kitchen, and was told she’d been kept in there since the fight. Delta was friendly, however, I could see she couldn't place her paw on the floor, hobbling significantly also her hair was matted on the back. I then noticed puncture marks on both her legs and the one she couldn't put down was significantly swollen.”

Both dogs were taken to a vet who examined them and concluded both were suffering.

In his report, he said: “The owner was aware that Eddie had a swelling on his side and that it ulcerated a couple of months earlier. This mass was painful due to the damage to the skin over the mass. The lack of treatment and the inaction that in my opinion has led to unnecessary suffering.

“With Delta, once this fight had occurred a reasonable owner would immediately seek veterinary care especially with the number of injuries shesustained.

"She may have been walking initially but as the inflammation and infection worsened the swelling would have become more obvious and she would have become more lame and more painful.

"Many of the puncture wounds are often like the tip of the iceberg for dog bite injuries as the grip of the dog is maintained and the tear and rip the muscle and tissues below.”

In addition to the ban, Benton was mandated to complete 15 hours of Rehabilitation Requirement Activity Days and pay £600 in costs plus a £187 surcharge, as ordered by Birmingham Magistrates Court on April 19.

Eddie had to be put to sleep because of the severity of his condition.

Delta was placed in RSPCA care. Benton was deprived of ownership of Delta who can now be rehomed.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, Graeme Brookes added: “Our plea to all animal owners is to make sure they always receive care and treatment when they need it.

“Pets are completely reliant on their owners to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy. Ensuring appropriate veterinary care is a key part of the responsibility we have towards them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...