Birmingham is one of two cities shortlisted to host the Invictus Games in 2027.

The city launched a £26million bid in March to host the event, created by Prince Harry, aimed at wounded, injured or sick Armed Forces personnel and veterans.

The Invictus Games Foundation announced on Tuesday that Washington DC, USA and Birmingham, UK have been shortlisted to host the sporting event in 2027.

The Duke of Sussex meets athletes and veterans during a walkabout in the stadium during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. Credit: PA Images

A final decision by the board of trustees will be made by the end of July.

It could be the first time that the event has returned to the UK since the inaugural competition in London in 2014.

It would be another major sporting event for Birmingham, which hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

The Invictus Games are Government funded, by the MoD, which would meet the costs of hosting the event.

Birmingham City Council said the city has a proud history of staging top class sporting events:

"Birmingham City Council has been working with partners to develop the city’s bid to host the Invictus Games, which has secured it a place on the shortlist of two cities for 2027, and a new delivery model that requires no financial input from the city council but maximises this opportunity for Birmingham.

"The outstanding work of staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the strong links with the armed forces and their families would make Birmingham the ideal host city for the 2027 Invictus Games. Our city has a proud history of staging top class sporting events and we have a fantastic global reputation as a city that delivers great events and provides a fantastic welcome."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...