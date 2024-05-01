A jury has been sworn in at the trial of two 12-year-old boys, charged with murdering a man who was attacked with a machete on playing fields in Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was with friends when he was attacked on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, just before 8:30pm on Monday 13 November.

He was found in a critical condition by emergency services and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 12-year-old boys, who can't be named because of their age, have both pleaded not guilty to murdering Shawn Seesahai and are facing trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Addressing jurors after they were sworn in to try the case on Wednesday 1 May, High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples instructed the panel to keep an open mind during a trial which is expected to last for several weeks.

The judge told the jury that because of the defendants’ age, she and the barristers involved would not be wearing wigs and gowns during the trial, while individual sessions of the court would be similar to the length of school lessons.

She also explained that the defendants were sitting in the back row of the court accompanied by intermediaries to help them understand the proceedings, and a family member – the uncle of one defendant and the grandmother of the other youth.

The judge told the jury: “You have heard that this case concerns the death of a young man called Shawn Seesahai.

“It is inevitable that in a case such as this some of the evidence may cause distress to anyone in court who hears it.

“If that is the case, I will try to warn you in advance. You must not allow yourself to be influenced by any emotional reactions in this case.”

The Crown’s case is expected to be opened by prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC on Thursday.

