Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Pablo Taylor spoke to Sharlotte-Sky Naglis' mother

The mother of a six-year-old girl killed by a drink-drug driver is calling for a change to the way police test a suspect's blood after a fatal crash.

Sharlotte-Sky Naglis died after being hit by a speeding driver as she walked on a pavement with her father near their home in Norton Green, near Stoke, in 2021.

The driver of the car spent 11 weeks in a coma. Police had taken a sample of his blood, but told Sharlotte's family they weren't able to test it until they had his consent - leaving them grieving and without answers.

Under current legislation, blood samples can be taken if someone is unconscious and has been involved in a fatal collision. However, a sample cannot be tested for evidence of driving under the influence without their consent.

"I've lost my daughter. Why should he have that choice of whether it should be tested or not?" says Claire Reynolds

Play Brightcove video

Sharlotte's mother, Claire Reynolds is now calling for a change in the law and wants the control taken out of a suspect's hands.

Speaking to ITV News, she said: "I was shocked. I've lost my daughter. Why should he have that choice of whether it should be tested or not?"

She added: "Especially for an investigation, it just puts everything on hold and you think I'm never going to get there, I'm never going to know."

Once the driver was conscious, he did consent to having his blood tested. It was found to contain almost twice the legal limit of alcohol, as well as cocaine.

He was later jailed, but Sharlotte's mother said the decision on when to test his blood shouldn't have rested with him.

The campaign was mentioned in The Commons today after Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party, Jonathan Gullis, introduced a Bill he referred to as “Sharlotte’s law".

Play Brightcove video

Mr Gullis’ Road Traffic (Testing of Blood) Bill would amend section 7A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 to allow a blood sample to be tested without the consent of the person it was taken from.

He told the Commons: “The impact on the local community is impossible to underestimate. I know friends of Sharlotte still fear crossing the road or walking to school by themselves, a milestone any parent knows is an essential part of growing up.

“I know parents who are so much more concerned about their children going out to play because of the fear that this could happen to their loved ones. And as a father myself, I’m humbled every time I work with Sharlotte’s brave and inspirational mother, Claire Reynolds.”The Bill is due to be considered by the Commons again on 14 June but is unlikely to become law without government support.

ITV News Central has approached the Department for Transport for comment and is yet to hear back.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...