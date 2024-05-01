A comic strip featuring a boy from Sutton Coldfield with visual impairments has been produced to raise awareness of those experiencing sight loss.

Beano, famous for comics such as Dennis the Menace, has teamed up with Guide Dogs to create the comic, which includes seven-year-old Alex McQueen and his golden retriever buddy dog Chance.

The comic, called Beano Presents – A Buddy for Life, sees Erbert, one of the Beano’s Bash Street Kids, discuss his recent sight loss diagnosis with friends, and make a visit to the Guide Dogs National Centre.

The comic hopes to raise awareness for young people living with a visual impairment. Credit: PA Images

Alex’s mother Lindsey McQueen, from Sutton Coldfield, said that because Alex has a developmental delay with his speech, it can be hard for him to “verbalise” his feelings about being in the comic.

“For him, he feels like it is all really good fun and ‘there’s me and Chance and we’re in this cartoon and it’s great’,” the 46-year-old solicitor added.

“As Alex has speech challenges, his brother Ross did the voice for Alex, which is lovely.”

Alex and his brother Ross hugging Chance Credit: PA Images

Alex contracted meningitis at three weeks old, which led to him being diagnosed with bilateral optic atrophy at the age of four, meaning his optic nerve has been damaged.

Mrs McQueen added: “He has a reduced sharpness in vision, especially central vision and he struggles to see certain colours, so red and green for example are quite greyed out for him.

“He also has no peripheral vision in his right eye, he doesn’t have very good distance vision and his close vision is quite intermittent and as he also has speech challenges, we don’t always know how well he can see.

“Alex is also full of energy and can run around at literally 100 miles an hour but because he cannot process his surroundings quickly, he will crash into stuff.”

Initially anxious around dogs, Alex now regularly seeks out Chance for “cuddles”.

“Alex pulls him and cuddles him and just wants to treat him like a toy and he just rolls with it,” Mrs McQueen said.

What is a Buddy Dog?

Buddy dogs are dogs that have been given a career change because they did not suit being a guide dog, and are typically partnered with a child with sight loss.

“To see your child go from this traumatic child who was hysterical at seeing dogs to how he is now with Chance and other animals is just lovely,” Mrs McQueen added.

She said it is “hugely important” to see characters from different walks of life portrayed in popular culture.

“When you see somebody in the media or who appears on your phone or iPad or TV that is like you and they’ve achieved or they’re out there, it’s inspiring and it shows you can get on in life and have opportunities – it’s brilliant,” Mrs McQueen said.

Lindsey McQueen with Ross, left, and Alex Credit: PA Images

“I think it’s not just important for Alex, but for other children to understand,” she said.

“He goes to a mainstream primary school at the moment and is in a lovely class, but it raises awareness for the other children as well to learn about the difficulties that other children could have and how they can help.”

Craig Graham, editorial director at Beano Studios, said: “At Beano, it’s important to us to reflect kids’ experiences and help them navigate life with the fun and mischief that all kids should get to enjoy."

Alex Pepper, head of accessibility at Guide Dogs, added: “With Erbert opening up about his visual impairment…we hope to encourage people to feel more comfortable sharing their sight loss experience.”

The comic will be available from 1 May.

