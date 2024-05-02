Leicester City invite fans to bus parade celebrating return to the Premier League
Leicester City have invited fans to an open top bus parade through the city to celebrate their promotion back into the Premier League.
The celebrations will begin with pre-parade entertainment at 11:30am at Haymarket on Sunday, May 5th.
Crowds will then gather at Northampton Street for the start of the bus parade.
What can fans expect on Sunday?
Pre-parade entertainment: 11:30am at Haymarket
Start time: 12pm from Northampton Street
Arrival time: 12:40pm at Haymarket
Celebration: 1:15pm from the balcony overlooking the Clock Tower
Players depart balcony: 2pm
Event concludes: 2:30pm
Fans can expect music, big screens, interviews and a trophy lift.
The club says it's a 'thank you from everyone at the Club for being such a big part of the team’s success this season.'
They are also advising people follow all event guidelines and respect the instructions from parade officials and local authorities.
