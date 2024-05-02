Leicester City have invited fans to an open top bus parade through the city to celebrate their promotion back into the Premier League.

The celebrations will begin with pre-parade entertainment at 11:30am at Haymarket on Sunday, May 5th.

Crowds will then gather at Northampton Street for the start of the bus parade.

What can fans expect on Sunday?

Pre-parade entertainment: 11:30am at Haymarket

Start time: 12pm from Northampton Street

Arrival time: 12:40pm at Haymarket

Celebration: 1:15pm from the balcony overlooking the Clock Tower

Players depart balcony: 2pm

Event concludes: 2:30pm

Leicester City fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston Credit: PA IMAGES

Fans can expect music, big screens, interviews and a trophy lift.

The club says it's a 'thank you from everyone at the Club for being such a big part of the team’s success this season.'

They are also advising people follow all event guidelines and respect the instructions from parade officials and local authorities.

