Thousands of people across the Midlands have gone to the polls in a series of local elections to decide the make-up of councils, regional mayors and Police and Crime Commissioners.

The polls have closed and ballot boxes are being emptied at counting halls with the first results expected in the early hours of Friday.

However a full picture of the overall outcome won't emerge until later on as more votes are counted.

Here are the results as they happen:

EAST MIDLANDS:

Lincolnshire PCC - Overnight

Lincoln - Overnight

Mayor - (Expected 2:30pm)

Leicestershire PCC (Expected 3:30pm)

Northamptonshire (Expected 4pm)

Nottinghamshire PCC (Expected 5pm)

Derbyshire PCC (Expected 6pm)

WEST MIDLANDS

Redditch (Overnight)

Walsall (12pm)

Cannock Chase (1pm)

Nuneaton & Bedworth (2pm)

Solihull (2:30pm)

Sandwell (3:30pm)

Staffordshire PCC (4:30pm)

Dudley (4:30pm) - (FENELON & GOUGH ATTENDING)

Coventry (5pm)

Gloucestershire PCC (5pm)

Rugby (5pm)

Wolverhampton (5pm)

Worcester (5:30pm)

Tamworth (6pm)

West Mercia PCC (6pm)

