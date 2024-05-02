Police have arrested five teenagers on suspicion of arson after a fire at an abandoned hospital.

Emergency services were called to the Pease Hill Centre on Furze Gardens in St Ann's on Wednesday evening (1 May).

Three 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds were arrested following a police search.

Police said two BB guns and some pellets were also seized when the arrests were made.

No injuries were reported at the building.Investigations are ongoing and police are now asking for the public's help.Detective Sergeant Hannah Frame, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Arson can have catastrophic consequences and put lives at risk which is why we treat incidents like this with such seriousness. Thankfully, the incident was quickly contained after police and fire service colleagues swiftly responded.“While our inquiries remain ongoing, we would urge anyone who was in the area and who may have information which could assist us with our investigation to please call Nottinghamshire Police."

