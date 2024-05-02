Residents in Leicester are being asked to close their windows as a "large" fire rips through a commercial building in the city.

Emergency services were called to the premises on Jarvis Street at 3:43am this morning (Thursday 2 May).

Eight appliances, including six fire engines are currently at the scene, along with police and ambulance crews.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service say they are in the early stages of tackling the fire, but they do not believe anyone is inside the building.

The Service said: " We are currently dealing with a large industrial fire in the area of All Saints Road and Great Central Street in the Leicester City Centre.

"Please ensure you keep your doors and windows closed if you live in the area."

Residents are being advised to avoid Bath Lane and surrounding areas including All Saints Road, Jarvis Street, Great Central Street and Welles Street.

