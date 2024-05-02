Two men have been charged with murder after the death of another man in Telford in 2020.

Tamba Momodu died after being shot six times as he visited a gym in Telford on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 October 2020.

He was 20-years old when he was fatally injured in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

West Mercia Police confirmed two men have been charged with murder and arson.

Deria Hassan, 32, of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi, also 32, of Scaraway Terrace, Glasgow, are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

