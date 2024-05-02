Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies, aged 20

Cricketer Josh Baker, who plays for Worcestershire County Cricket Club, has died at the age of 20.

Josh played 47 times for Worcestershire and played twice for England at Under 19 level.

His club said: "Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old.

"Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad.

Credit: PA

"More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met.

"His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team."

Ashley Giles, Worcestershire’s Chief Executive Officer, shared his sadness, stating, “The news of Josh’s passing has left us all devastated.“Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family.“We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh’s family and friends.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...