Carla Ward is stepping down as Aston Villa manager at the end of the season in what she described as the "hardest decision" of her managerial career.

It's after a tough campaign where Aston Villa Women have struggled to reach the highs of the 2023 season, where Ward led them to a fifth-place finish and a Women's FA Cup semi-final.

Ward, 40, joined Villa three years ago. During her tenure, Villa have brought in international players such as Rachel Corsie, Jordan Nobbs and current PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year Rachel Daly.

In a statement, Ward said: "To step down from my post here at Aston Villa has been the hardest decision of my managerial career, but I know it is the right one for my family and I.

"Managing a great club like Aston Villa has been a full-throttle job and I have always given the role 100 per cent dedication. However, I now believe it is the right time for me to prioritise the other important things - such as my daughter and the rest of my family life."

Monchi, Villa’s president of football operations, said: "Carla came to us a few weeks ago and spoke of her plan to step down.

"We have had extensive dialogue with her to see if there was anything we could do to persuade her to stay, but she is adamant that she wants to take a break from the game."

The news of Ward's stepping down will be upsetting for Villa fans, despite her team coming under criticism for drops in form this season. The highest position Ward's Villa could finish on is sixth place, although that would rely on Tottenham Hotspur women losing their remaining fixtures.

Ward's Villa side still have Brighton and Manchester City to play before the final day of the season on Saturday 18 May.

