Labour has claimed victory in the East Midlands mayoral election.

A party source said Claire Ward had “comfortably” defeated Conservative Ben Bradley, who is also MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

The source described the region as “the beating heart of the general election battleground”.

It is the East Midlands' first ever mayoral election, and 2.2 million people across Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, Derby and Derbyshire have been encouraged to vote.

An average of 27.6% of people across the 17 electoral areas in the East Midlands Combined County Authority Area voted.

The new mayor will have the opportunity to address regional issues. Some of Ward's promises include securing better local transport, more investment in the local economy and setting up a homelessness taskforce.

Pictured is the vote count taking place for the East Midlands mayor. Credit: ITV Central

What can the East Midlands mayor do?

The East Midlands mayor will have significant power over regional issues such as public transport, economic redevelopment, housing and living standards.

The hope is to make East Midlands more attractive to live and work in and more prosperous.

Who is Claire Ward?

Claire Ward previously served as an MP under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as member for Watford from 1997 to 2010. She also served as a Government Whip from 2005 to 2009 and a Justice Minister from 2009 to 2010.

Ward lives in north Nottinghamshire. She is a qualified solicitor and a Non Executive Director and chair of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

