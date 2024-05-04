Police have made an arrest after a suspicious package was found in a shop in Nuneaton.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road on Friday 3 May at around 2.30pm.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place in the town centre, while an explosive disposal team assessed the package.

It was found not to contain an explosive device and the cordon was lifted at around 6.00pm.

Warwickshire Police said: "A 40-year-old person from London has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat. They remain in custody at this time.

"Thank you to the local community for your patience and assistance while this incident was resolved."

