Birmingham City have been relegated from the Championship, despite a 1-0 win against Norwich on the final day of the season.

It's the first time in 29 years that the Blues return to the third tier.

A second-half goal from Paik Seung-Ho wasn't enough to secure the club's future.

Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho celebrates scoring the first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's. Credit: PA Images

The club would've stayed up if Blackburn or Sheffield Wednesday had lost at Leicester and Sunderland respectively, or if Plymouth had failed to win at home to Hull.

It spells an end to a disastrous season for the side after John Eustace was sacked as head coach in October, with the club sitting in sixth position.

The club's billionaire owners cited 'misalignment with the leadership of the club' as the reason for his departure.

Former England star Wayne Rooney was then sacked as manager after just 15 matches in charge in January this year. The club said: "Results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset."

