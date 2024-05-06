Play Brightcove video

A man who's believed to be the country's oldest surviving Second World War veteran has been honoured with a flying visit from a Spitfire in Derbyshire.Donald Rose, who's 109, watched two of the iconic aircraft pass over his care home in Ilkeston, as they took part in the RAF's Battle of Britain memorial flight.

His family and friends were there to share the moment with him, which was described as a "bucket list" experience for Donald.

He told ITV News Central: "It was absolutely wonderful. I never thought anything like this would happen for me."

Donald was born in 1914 and served on the front line with the 7th Armoured Division.

He joined the Queen's Royal Regiment aged 25 and served in North Africa and Europe before training as a sniper.

