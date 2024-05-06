Construction firm JCB is set to relocate from its main base in Stoke-on-Trent, to a site near East Midlands Airport.

More than 200 people work at the World Logistics facility in Tunstall, which opened in 2014.

The firm said that since then it has almost doubled the number of machines it manufactures and has been at full capacity for the last five years, now only able to store 50% of the parts the UK factories need.

It added that all staff affected by the relocation plan will be offered the chance to move.

The company is planning to move out of the warehouse by early 2025.

A JCB spokesman said: “The World Logistics facility was commissioned in 2014 as the company’s main central logistics hub. Since then, the number of machines manufactured by JCB has almost doubled and the facility has been at full capacity for the past five years. Today it can only store 50% of JCB inbound container freight prior to distribution to the company’s UK factories. This has forced JCB to introduce multiple locations for parts storage, which is not sustainable in the long term.

“As a result, a larger facility is essential and a decision has been made to exit the JCB World Logistics warehouse in Stoke-on-Trent by early 2025 and transfer operations to a much larger single location at the East Midlands Gateway Logistics Park. This will consolidate multiple warehouse locations into one larger site and provide much needed capacity to support JCB’s future growth plans. World Logistics is operated by our logistics partners and they are working closely with employees and the GMB Union to discuss redeployment opportunities.”

