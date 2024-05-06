Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central correspondent Peter Bearne joined the crowds in Leicester to celebrate an unforgettable promotion for the Foxes, at the victory bus parade.

Thousands of Leicester City fans flooded the city centre to celebrate the Foxes' promotion to the Premier League.

The club secured the top spot in the Championship with a 0-3 away win at Preston North End on Monday.

Crowds gathered near the Clock Tower on Sunday 5 May and lined the surround streets for the open top bus parade which travelled through the city centre.

The club said it wanted to thank supporters by staging an "unforgettable" occasion.

Leicester City players and management on the balcony during a parade in Leicester to celebrate winning the Sky Bet Championship title. Credit: PA Images

Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, manager Enzo Maresca and the Leicester players joined DJ MistaJam on the Haymarket balcony overlooking the Clock Tower, lifting the Championship trophy to a sea of blue.

Leicester City won the Championship with 97 points, amassing a joint club-record 31 league victories and lifting an eighth second-tier title.

The club says the victory bus parade was a "thank you from everyone at the Club for being such a big part of the team’s success this season."

Thousands gathered at the Clock Tower to join balcony celebrations. Credit: PA Images

Leicester City players and staff during an open-top bus parade in Leicester to celebrate winning the Sky Bet Championship title. Credit: PA Images

