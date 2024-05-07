Hollywood star Jack Black was spotted in Birmingham on Tuesday morning where he jokingly asked a fan for his 'housekeys, wallet and phone' outside a discount shop.

The Tenacious D funnyman, who is performing at the Resorts World Arena on Tuesday night, left 38-year-old Richard O'Connor starstruck.

Mr O'Connor said the actor, best known for starring in School of Rock, walked past him during his morning Greggs run.

He said: "I was walking back from my daily Greggs run and I thought I saw him so I had a brisk walk/chase to ask if he'd oblige a selfie. I love his movies and music."

"His words were 'shush and give me your phone... and wallet and house keys too!'" as he encouraged Richard to smile for the snap.

"I've literally been star-struck for the last three hours," Richard added, "and I probably will be for the rest of the day."

Tenacious D brings its 'Spicy Meatball' tour to Birmingham on Tuesday, before performing in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham and Brighton.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...