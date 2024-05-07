Nottingham Forest have failed in their bid to appeal a four point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), reports say.

Forest were originally handed a four point deduction for overspending.

The news comes as Forest sit in 17th in the table, three points ahead of the relegation places with two games against Chelsea and Burnley still to play.

Despite a four point deduction now being confirmed, Forest will still be hoping to secure a third season in the Premier League.

The independent Appeal Board say that they have upheld the decision to deduct four points and that the original decision to impose a sanction was correct.

ITV Central has contacted the club and the Premier League for comment.

Why have Forest been docked by four points?

Forest were charged with overspending, with 42 players arriving at the City Ground and more than £250 million spent since their return to the premier league.

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105 million over a three year period. However, Forest's permitted losses were limited to £61 million because they spent two years of that period in the championship.

However, Forest went over that £61 million limit by £34.5 million.

Forest were expected to receive the same six point punishment as Everton, but received leniency for cooperation.

