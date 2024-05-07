Two 22-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died in a crash that left three children and five adults injured.

The collision, which involved two cars, took place on the junction of Drews Lane and Wardend Road in Birmingham on Monday just after 6pm.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent four ambulances and other rapid response teams to the scene.

In a statement, they said: "On arrival, crews found one of the cars had ended up on its side and there were eight patients."

"A man in the first car was found in a critical condition."

"After being removed from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues, ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support."

The statement continued: "Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

"Two men from the same car were treated for injuries not believed to be serious and both were conveyed on blue lights to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment."

"Five patients from the second car, two adults and three children - were assessed but did not require treatment and so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."

“A ninth patient, not involved in the collision, was assessed by medics but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."

The crash wreckage at the junction of Ward End Road and Drews Lane had been cleared and the road reopened today. All that remained was sand and glass scattered across the roadside.

Mohammed Afzal, 61, who lives at the junction of Ward End Road and Drews Lane, came home to find lots of young men around his front garden.

A working nurse, he said: "I came home before 7pm from the gym and there were lots of people standing inside my garden. The police had cordoned off the road from a tree outside my house.

"There had been a crash with two cars and had covered one car with a tent. I didn’t say anything to them. The fire service were there and were cutting something. I went to work at 7.30pm and I checked my ring doorbell at 10pm and there were still lots of people on my road."

Another local, who would not be named, said : "The scene was terrible, it was full of people. Lots of paramedics and police, it was carnage. The roads was blocked, it was full of traffic and a big crowd. It might have been cleared around 2am."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...