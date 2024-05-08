Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Correspondent Rajiv Popat has the latest on the review into the Leicester riots

People in Leicester who were impacted by violent clashes in the city centre are being asked to share their views and experiences as part of an investigation.

The unrest was sparked by tensions between Muslim and Hindu communities in August and September 2022.

Days of violent disorder broke out following an India v Pakistan cricket match, which resulted in more than 60 arrests.

The Independent Leicester Review Panel is conducting an investigation into the violence, which aims to shed light on why it started and what lessons can be learned.

The government-backed review is being led by former Labour MP Ian Austin, who now wants the public to help with the inquiry.

Mr Austin said: "We've heard from hundreds of local people, we've met lots of local councillors, community groups and local voluntary and faith organisations.

"We want to make sure that everyone in Leicester who has a view on this has the opportunity to make sure their views are being taken into consideration."

The inquiry will also hear from a range of individuals and organisations over the next four weeks.

In June 2023, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) expressed its "deep concern" over the appointment of Mr Austin to lead the review.

The Council said: "The appointment of Lord Austin, given his divisive record and the serious allegations of Islamophobia against him, has created deep apprehension among Muslims and other communities in Leicester."

At the time, a DLUHC spokesperson said: “We are confident that this thorough, independent review will strengthen community cohesion in Leicester - a city with a proud history of tolerance and diversity."

The deadline for the public to submit their views on the government website is Tuesday 4 June.

The findings of the review are due to be published in October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...