Sir David Attenborough is celebrating his 98th birthday, as the TV broadcasting legend and naturalist extends his world record.

Britain's leading natural history expert, who grew up in Leicester, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a TV presenter and as a TV naturalist, at 70 years and 246 days.

Sir David first appeared on television on 2 September 1953 on the BBC Children's Television show 'Animal Disguises'.

With a career spanning eight decades, Sir David is the only person to have won BAFTA awards for series in black and white, colour, HD and 3D formats.

He has also been awarded more than 30 honorary degrees and two knighthoods.

In 1966, the broadcaster officially opened the Attenborough Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire. He was also awarded honorary life membership to the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

David Attenborough at the opening of the Attenborough Wildlife Reserve in 1966. Credit: Nottingham Guardian

In 2022, he was named a 'Champion of the Earth' by the UN’s Environment Programme (UNEP) in recognition of the environmentalist’s commitment to sharing stories about the natural world and climate change.

TV producer Mike Gunton, who has worked alongside Sir David since the 1980s, told the Reuters news agency that the 98-year-old has no plans to retire.

Quoting a recent conversation with Sir David, where the broadcaster was asked if he would retire, Mr Gunton recalled his response: "'Retirement, retirement? I don't even know the word'."

