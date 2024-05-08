Former Aston Villa captain and England footballer Jack Grealish has been fined for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone.

The footballer, who is from Birmingham and currently plays for Manchester City, has been fined £666 for the offence which he committed in north Worcestershire in July 2023.

Magistrates also handed Grealish, who was not in court but pleaded guilty through his barrister, five penalty points.

The 28-year-old has previously been charged with committing other driving offences in the Midlands.

In 2020, he received an £82,000 fine and was banned from driving for nine months, after crashing his Range Rover into two parked vehicles in Dickens Heath, near Solihull, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It came six days after national coronavirus restrictions were imposed nationwide and just hours after the then-Villa captain posted a video appeal urging people to stay at home to help fight covid.

Grealish already had six points on his licence for a speeding offence in 2018.

Jack Grealish leaving Birmingham Magistrates’ Court after sentencing in December 2020. Credit: PA Images

The winger had denied two other charges in connection with the Dickens Heath incident, of failing to stop and failing to report the incident, but the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence and the charges were dismissed.

He was also charged with speeding after clocking almost 100mph on the M42 in October 2020.

