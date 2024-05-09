The family of the late Leicester City owner killed in a helicopter crash says the six-year wait for an inquest, is "scandalous".

A pre-inquest review has taken place to set out the issues to be explored into the deaths of five people in the crash.

The five victims of the helicopter crash Credit: PA

Former Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, pilot Eric Swaffer, co-pilot Izabela Roza Lechowicz, and fellow passengers Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai died when a helicopter spun out of control and burst into flames on October 27th 2018, in the car park of the King Power Stadium.

The helicopter took off from the pitch after Leicester's game against West Ham Credit: PA

Lawyers told today's hearing that making the victims' families wait years for answers is a "national disgrace".

The crash happened just two years since the club surprised the football world by winning the Premier League.

Thousands of tributes have been paid to the late owner of Leicester City Football Club Credit: ITV Central

In September 2023, an Air Accident investigation report said mechanical failures were to blame, and described the crash as a "tragic accident".

Investigators say the helicopter was compliant with all applicable airworthiness requirements, and had been correctly maintained.

The families of the victims will be hoping the forthcoming inquest will reveal the full picture of how their loved ones died.