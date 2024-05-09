Police have begun a murder investigation after a woman was found dead at a home in Leicester.

Tarnjeet Riaz, who was also known by her maiden name Chagger, was found dead at the address in Tarbat Road in Thurnby Lodge on Monday (6 May).

Ms Riaz was found by East Midlands Ambulance Service who called the police to the scene.

Police say Tarnjeet, who was 44 and from the High Wycombe area, had suffered serious injuries to her face and chest.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, Senior Investigating Officer, said:

“An incident which has occurred inside that address on the morning of Monday 6 May has sadly led to Tarnjeet’s death.

“A team of detectives are continuing to work to understand what has occurred and a cordon will remain in place while we thoroughly examine the scene.

“We currently have a man arrested in connection with Tarnjeet’s death and he continues to be interviewed by police.

“Family liaison officers have also been deployed and they are supporting the victim’s family at this extremely difficult and distressing time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...