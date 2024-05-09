Firefighters are at the scene of large blaze in Cannock.

Ten fire engines are at the scene close to the Orbitual Islands, with local businesses being evacuated from their buildings.

Local residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Road closures are currently in place.

In a statement posted on social media site X, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have a very large scale incident close to the orbital islands in Cannock.

"We have 10 fire engines in attendance supported by specialist equipment and officers.Some roads closures are in place"

