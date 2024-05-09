Two men have been arrested after two other men were injured in a stabbing at a park in Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were called to reports of a stabbing next to Georges Park on Villa Street in Lozells, just before 11:30am today (9th May).One victim was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Another man was discharged at the scene after receiving treatment from paramedics.

Unconfirmed reports suggest there was a "big brawl with one group telling the other this is not their park, with weapons used."

Georges Park in Lozells Credit: BPM Media

A WMAS spokeswoman said: “We were called at 11:27am to a stabbing on Villa Street in Birmingham. Two ambulances attended the scene. Upon arrival we found two men."The first had sustained serious injuries which were not life-threatening. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment.

"The second man had sustained non-life threatening injuries. He received treatment at the scene, along with self-care advice, before being discharged at the scene.”

West Midlands Police said two men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding. A force spokesman said:

"We were called to Georges Park, Birmingham, at around 11.15am, to reports of a disorder. On arrival, officers found a group of people, where two men were arrested on suspicion of wounding."An investigation is underway to establish the details, and the two men remain in custody for questioning. One man suffered serious injuries, whilst another man was assessed at the scene and later discharged by ambulance staff".