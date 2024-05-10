The family of a woman found dead at a home have paid tribute to her - saying she was "a soul that truly cared for others more than herself".

Tarnjeet Riaz, also known by her maiden name Chagger, was found dead in Tarbat Road in Thurnby Lodge in Leicestershire on Monday.

Her family say she was the "backbone of the family".

A statement released on Friday by Leicestershire Police on behalf of the family reads: "Our beloved Tarnjeet, a soul that truly cared for others more than herself.

"A soul that adored and looked after her mum, younger sister and younger brother.

"She took on the responsibility of a father for her siblings and was the backbone of the family.

"She was a bubbly, caring and a funny character who radiated nothing but happiness."

Pictured is the scene on Tarbat Road. Credit: ITV Central

The statement continues: "She knew the right things to say and do. She was not just a sister or a daughter, she was our best friend. A best friend who is no longer with us.

"Tarnjeet will be remembered by many and we’re grateful she touched all of our lives.

"We can now only cherish the memories we have of our Tarnjeet. We will all miss her very deeply and we will always love her, RIP our angel."

Leicestershire Police has also confirmed 50-year-old Raj Sidpara, of Tarbat Road, Leicester, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.

