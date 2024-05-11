A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at a pub in Stourbridge.

Police are appealing for information after Thursday night's incident at the Lyttelton Arms in Hagley.

West Mercia Police said it was called shortly after 9.30pm to reports of a fight involving a large group of people.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed during the incident and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder and enquiries are ongoing.

A police cordon is in place at the pub and will remain throughout the day.

North Worcestershire Patrol Chief Inspector, Jake Wright, said: “I know this incident has caused a lot of concern locally and I’d like to reassure the community that we’re taking the incident incredibly seriously and are doing all we can to find those responsible.

“We’ve launched an investigation and as part of that I’d urge anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

“If you were in pub at the time and saw, or even were part of, the fight then please get in touch as you could have vital information.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious. Anyone with dash-cam footage or video doorbell footage which may show the group of men involved is also asked to get in touch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...