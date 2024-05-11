The Northern Lights dazzled the Midlands overnight thanks to an “extreme” geomagnetic storm.

The beautiful natural phenomena seen across the UK.

ITV News meteorologist and weather presenter Chris Page said it is possible they will be visible this evening.

Gases in the atmosphere, typically oxygen and nitrogen, collide with charged particles from the sun. As a result, light is emitted at various wavelengths.

Photographs from across the region:

Leicestershire

Credit: Rahul Thanki

Warwick

Credit: Isheet Patel

Kings Bromley, Staffordshire

Credit: Alice Read

Aldridge, Walsall

Credit: Richard Beckett

Burton upon Trent

Credit: Isobel Toon

While short nights limit the visibility window, there’s a "good chance" of sightings tonight.

Top viewing tips

Chris Page provided his tips for spotting the Aurora Borealis: