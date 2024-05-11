Northern Lights provide spectacle over the Midlands
The Northern Lights dazzled the Midlands overnight thanks to an “extreme” geomagnetic storm.
The beautiful natural phenomena seen across the UK.
ITV News meteorologist and weather presenter Chris Page said it is possible they will be visible this evening.
Gases in the atmosphere, typically oxygen and nitrogen, collide with charged particles from the sun. As a result, light is emitted at various wavelengths.
Photographs from across the region:
Leicestershire
Warwick
Kings Bromley, Staffordshire
Aldridge, Walsall
Burton upon Trent
While short nights limit the visibility window, there’s a "good chance" of sightings tonight.
Top viewing tips
Chris Page provided his tips for spotting the Aurora Borealis:
Look to the northern horizon: The aurora is drawn towards the polar regions of the Earth. As a result you might not be able to see it directly overhead, but as it happens so high in sky look towards the northern horizon where it's likely to be dancing.
You can see it with the naked eye but cameras tend to capture it better. This is because cameras can adapt to different wave lengths better than our eyes. Give yourself time to adjust, at least 10 minutes.
Find dark, open spaces: Seek out locations away from city lights and other sources of light pollution. Open fields, parks, or remote areas with unobstructed views of the northern horizon are ideal for aurora watching.
Be patient and persistent: Seeing the aurora requires patience and persistence, as it can be unpredictable and may not appear every night, even during periods of high activity. Stay flexible with your plans and be prepared to wait for hours if necessary.
Use long exposures for photography: If you're interested in photographing the aurora, use a camera with manual settings and a tripod to capture long exposures. Experiment with different exposure times and ISO settings to achieve the best results.