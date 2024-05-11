Two women have died and four people are in hospital after a house fire in Wolverhampton.

Detectives have arrested two men, aged 19 and 22, on suspicion of murder following the fatal blaze in Dunstall.

Emergency services were called to Dunstall Hill shortly before 2am on Saturday 11 May.

Two women, understood to be in their early 20s, were confirmed dead at the scene.

Three men and a woman were taken to hospital, with the woman currently in a critical condition.

The men arrested are understood to be known to the women, police said.

Detectives are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze and a murder investigation has been launched.

Three fire engines and two 4×4 brigade response vehicles attended, crewed by 20 firefighters from Wolverhampton, Fallings Park, Tipton and Bilston fire stations.

West Midlands Police has o fficers in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 quoting 360 of 11/5/24.

