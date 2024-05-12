Play Brightcove video

More than 700 hundreds motorcyclists have gathered in Lichfield to mark the tenth anniversary of a teenager who died from cancer.

Stephen Sutton was just 19 years old when he died on May 12 2014 after a 4 year battle with colorectal cancer.

Stephen's efforts to fundraise have brought in millions for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

During his diagnosis, he made a bucket list and at the top he wrote 'raise £10,000 for teenage cancer trust'.

Since then, nearly six million pounds has been raised in his name.

The money has helped the trust to ensure there was a teenage and young adult ward in every major cancer hospital that needed one in the UK. This year's event marks the 12th occurrence of the ride out in Stephen's honor.

Participants started at Lichfield Rugby Club and covered a 27-mile circuit passing through Tamworth, Alrewas, and Kings Bromley, celebrating Stephen's legacy and continuing his mission to support other young people facing cancer.

