Firefighters tackle blaze at former college in Nottingham

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are tackling a blaze at a former college building in Nottingham.

It broke out at the old St John's College on Peache Way in Bramcote at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

Crews from 10 fire engines are on the scene, as well as two aerial ladder platforms and a water bowser.

Firefighters from two counties are at the scene Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire Service

Nottinghamshire Fire Service is urging people living nearby to keep windows and doors closed, and they say they are likely to be working into the night.

The fire is in the first floor and the roof of the building.