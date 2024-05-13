A woman applying makeup and a man steering with his knees as he ate fast food are two of the offences captured by police patrolling motorways in a specially adapted lorry cab.

Police recorded 63 offences over two days of an operation to tackle dangerous driving on the M6, M40 and A46 in Warwickshire.

Operation Tramline was carried out on Monday 29 April and Thursday 3 May 2024, with police observing drivers from a National Highways supercab.

Some of the offences included:

A van driver hogging the middle lane for 12 miles.

A woman driving at speed while applying makeup on the M40 Southbound.

A van driver eating fast food totally hands free along the M6 Northbound, whilst steering with his knees.

A van driver filming the Op Tramline supercab with his handheld mobile phone whilst driving along the M6 Northbound.

Police say the elevated position of the supercab allows officers to capture footage of some of the most dangerous driving offences possible known as the ‘Fatal 4’ - including not wearing a seatbelt and using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving.

Once an offence is identified, an unmarked police car intercepts the offending driver.

Sergeant Scott Good, Warwickshire Police said: “Most drivers who use our roads every day are safe and sensible behind the wheel, but there are some who are putting themselves and others at risk by simply ignoring the law. That’s where Operation Tramline is invaluable in helping to change driver behaviours and encourage compliance with driving laws.

“Please be assured that we will continue to conduct regular roads policing operations to make our roads as safe as possible for the majority of law abiding road users.“

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...