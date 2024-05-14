Aston Villa are guaranteed a 4th place finish and a place in the Champions League next season, despite not playing this evening.

It comes as Tottenham Hotspur have lost 2-0 to title-holders Manchester City, leaving them in 5th place - five points behind Aston Villa with one game to go.

Aston Villa have not qualified for the competition since 1983, after famously winning the Champions League, or the European Cup, in 1982.

For Aston Villa, it is their highest Premier League finish since 2010. Villa have only finished in the top four in the Premier League twice in their history, the last time being in 1996.

Fans across Birmingham will be celebrating tonight, as The Villains continue to improve under manager Unai Emery.

This season, Emery's Aston Villa reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League, before losing 6-2 on aggregate to Greek team Olympiacos.

They now arguably have the biggest challenge of Emery's reign, as they face welcoming Europe's biggest teams to Villa Park.

