Court of Appeal refuses to change Nottingham attacks killer's sentence

The Court of Appeal has refused to change the sentence of the Nottingham attacks killer, Valdo Calocane, who was given an indefinite hospital order for the manslaughter of three people.

Calocane, 32, has paranoid schizophrenia and was sentenced in January for the manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, and the attempted murder of three others in Nottingham in June last year.

The Attorney General referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal, claiming his indefinite hospital order was ‘unduly lenient’.

Pictured are Nottingham attacks victims Ian Coates (left), Barnaby Webber (middle) and Grace O'Malley Kumar (right). Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

In a summary of the Court of Appeal’s decision not to change the sentence of triple killer Valdo Calocane, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said: “It is impossible to read of the circumstances of this offending without the greatest possible sympathy for the victims of these terrible attacks, and their family and friends.

“The victim impact statements paint a graphic picture of the appalling effects of the offender’s conduct.

“Had the offender not suffered the mental condition that he did, the sentencing judge would doubtless have been considering a whole life term.

“But neither the judge nor this court can ignore the medical evidence as to the offender’s condition which led to these dreadful events or the threat to public safety which the offender continues to pose.”

Calocane fatally stabbed students Mr Webber and Ms O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Mr Coates in the early hours of June 13 last year.

After killing Mr Coates, Calocane stole his van and hit three pedestrians before being arrested.

