Police investigate alleged rape of woman outside Nuneaton church
Police are investigating an alleged rape outside a church in Nuneaton.
Emergency services were called just after midnight on Tuesday 14 May to reports of a rape outside a church on Vicarage Street.
A woman was reportedly approached by an unknown man who then allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him.
A scene guard will be in place while evidence is collected in the area.I
Anyone with information or footage from a dashcam or CCTV is urged to get in touch with Warwickshire Police.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...