Police are investigating an alleged rape outside a church in Nuneaton.

Emergency services were called just after midnight on Tuesday 14 May to reports of a rape outside a church on Vicarage Street.

A woman was reportedly approached by an unknown man who then allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him.

A scene guard will be in place while evidence is collected in the area.I

Anyone with information or footage from a dashcam or CCTV is urged to get in touch with Warwickshire Police.

