Play Brightcove video

More than £6 million has been raised in memory of teenager Stephen Sutton a decade after he bid farewell and his viral "last thumbs up" photograph taken from his hospital bed.

Stephen Sutton, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, became a national inspiration through his optimistic approach to life, a poignant bucket list.

His positive attitude inspired donations to the Teenage Cancer Trust, the organisation that supported him during his four-year battle with cancer.

Writing on Facebook from his deathbed, years after his diagnosis with colorectal cancer at the age of 15, Stephen said: "It’s a final thumbs up from me.

"I’ve done well to blag things as well as I have up till now but, unfortunately, I think this is just one hurdle too far."In commemoration of the decade since his passing, his mother Jane has committed to undertaking 16 fundraising challenges across every UK region where the Teenage Cancer Trust operates specialist units.

Her goal is to raise £300,000 to fund an additional 10,000 hours of expert care and support for young cancer patients.

The funds raised in Stephen's memory have significantly aided the Teenage Cancer Trust's efforts.

Approximately £2.87 million has been allocated to refurbishing and enhancing hospital units within NHS hospitals.

£1.2 million has been invested in educational programs to increase awareness of early cancer signs among young people.

£975,000 has supported research and essential training for nurses and healthcare professionals.

£500,000 has improved online resources and information for young cancer patients.

£140,000 has facilitated events designed to alleviate the isolation often felt following a cancer diagnosis.

The remaining £315,000 has been flexibly used by the charity to address various urgent needs within its services.

Who is Stephen Sutton?

The 19-year-old inspired people across the UK by documenting his journey on his blog, Stephen’s Story, raised £10,000 for charity and ticked 35 items off a bucket list of 46.

He also played drums in front of a crowd of 90,000 people at a Wembley cup final and crowd surfed in a rubber dinghy.

He appeared on the BBC drama Doctors and also spoke about his journey with cancer at 10 Downing Street.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...