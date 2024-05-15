A boy, 16, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in Kidderminster.

The incident happened on Market Street at around 5.00pm on Tuesday 14 May.

Police found a 17-year-old boy with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

West Mercia Police says it believes it was an isolated incident.

Detective Inspector Warren Matthews said: "Understandably our community will be concerned by this incident, but I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident. The suspect was quickly detained by officers and remains in police custody.

“The impact of knife crime can be devastating and it’s something we take incredibly seriously. We work closely with partners including charities, schools, colleges and youth groups to educate young people on the dangers of carrying knives.

“As always, I’d urge anyone with concerns about knife crime to get in touch with us. Young people can also report concerns anonymously through Fearless, a ‘Crimestoppers’ service for 11-16 year olds.”

