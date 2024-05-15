A 55-year-old has been arrested after a crash between an Iceland van and a dark blue Vauxhall Zafira.

The delivery van was left on top of the blue Zafira near the junction of Priory Road and Bristol Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police has confirmed the force arrested a car driver on suspicion of drink driving and he remains in custody on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area at 5.50pm on Tuesday 14 May.

West Midlands Fire Service also sent a crew from Smethwick fire station who made the scene safe. No one is believed to have been injured following the crash.

Dramatic photos and videos from the scene captured the van with its back wheels resting on the car's bonnet.

A queue of cars was seen behind the vehicles after the crash happened during rush hour.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to the junction of Priory Road and Bristol Road in Edgbaston just before 5.50pm yesterday (14 May) following a collision involving a car and a van.

"No one is believed to have been injured."The driver of the car, a man aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in custody today."

