James Coates, son of Ian Coates, tells ITV's Good Morning Britiain that his father's killer is "getting away with murder" with "no punishment for what he has done".

The families of three people killed after being stabbed to death in Nottingham, say "there's no justice for any of us" after a court ruled their loved one's killer would not go to prison.

The Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that Valdo Calocane's sentence of an indefinite hospital order was not 'unduly lenient'.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 63, were stabbed to death by Calocane in the early hours of June 13 last year.

Calocane - who has paranoid schizophrenia - was given an indefinite hospital order for their manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Valdo Calocane was given an indefinite hospital order for the manslaughter of three people. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The Attorney General referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal, claiming his indefinite hospital order was ‘unduly lenient’.

But at a hearing, the Court of Appeal was told: "Neither the judge nor this court can ignore the medical evidence as to the offender’s condition which led to these dreadful events or the threat to public safety which the offender continues to pose."

"Valdo Calocane finished his degree a year before he murdered our children."

The mother of Barnaby Webber told Good Morning Britain she questions being told that Calocane was "in the grip of psychosis" prior to her son's death.

She said: "He finished his degree a year before he murdered our children and James' father. He had jobs.

"He lost his job a month before he murdered Barney because he'd assaulted other co-workers.

"He managed to have a flat in his name in Nottingham. He bought his weapons over a period of time.

"When is it convenient for doctors to say he's in and out of psychosis? How can you not question that?"

Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, pictured with her family. Credit: Family handout

Grace O'Malley-Kumar's father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, said it's legally unsafe that "Calocane didn't have a mental health assessment" while he was in custody.

"An assessment on a case this serious was not done in custody - he was in custody for four days.

"Then you have someone reflecting back saying he was in the grip on psychosis. How do you know?

"They knew that he had a medical condition, but to not have a mental health assessment makes everything legally unsafe."

"We're not getting the answers we need. It's so painful for us - we need a public inquiry."

Emma Webber and Sanjoy Kumar said they're not getting the answers they need over the death of their children and are now calling for a public inquiry.

"Right at the beginning Keir Starmer came out and said I'm calling for a public inquiry on this.

"Rishi [Sunak] and his team said let's put that on reserve and if we need to do that, we will do that. That we won't out-rule a public inquiry.

"I think where we're coming from today is that it's utterly overwhelming, it's so alarming, that I don't think we can do anything other than say - okay, if you're not going to give us answers and it's so painful for us - I think we need a public inquiry."

