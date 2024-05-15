Play Brightcove video

Pooja Kanda tells ITV News Central "I do not want this to happen to anyone else" after the murder of her son, 16, as MPs are set to vote on banning the sale of ninja swords.

The mother of a teenager who was murdered with a so-called ninja sword in Wolverhampton has pleaded with MPs to ban the dangerous weapons.

Ronan Kanda, 16, was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity, whilst walking to a friend's house in Wolverhampton in June 2022.

A vote will be held in Parliament on the evening of Wednesday 15 May which would ban the sale of so-called ninja swords.

Labour is calling on all MPs to back the vote, as well as wanting more effective and enforced ID checks on people trying to buy knives online.

It comes as the Home Secretary announced that the Government will invest a further £3.5 million to tackle knife crime.

Pooja Kanda told ITV News Central: "I felt sickened by the thought that these things are available to other people. This could happen, what happened to my child, again. So we as a family wanted to do something. We felt the pain of what has happened, I do not want this to happen to anyone else".

Ronan was stabbed twice with a 'ninja sword' on Mount Road, in Lanesfield - yards from the front door to his home after he'd been to buy a gaming console.

Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, both 17, were sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 18 years, for Ronan's murder.

Ronan's sister, Nikita, fronted a West Midlands Police anti-knife crime campaign in November 2023 - urging people to help save a life by reporting information about anyone carrying a knife.

The Government says the new investment into knife crime will go into the research, development and evaluation of new technologies which can detect knives carried from a distance and hand-held or body-worn systems which can be operated by individual officers.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "Knife crime ruins lives and recent tragedies show there’s a lot more to be done to take these dangerous weapons off our streets. That’s why we’re taking a joint approach and announcing further measures to tackle these heinous crimes.

"No technology can replace the presence of officers on our streets, but as criminals develop new strategies towards crime, so must we.

"New technologies are already revolutionising how we fight crime and we are going even further to give police the solutions they need to keep us safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...