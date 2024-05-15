Premier League clubs will be given the opportunity to scrap VAR after a proposal to axe the current system was tabled by Wolves.

Additional technology has been in place in the Premier League since 2019 but has caused controversy in many matches by both clubs and fans alike.

A statement from Wolves confirmed the move came after "careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, (referees body) PGMOL and our fellow competitors."

"Wolves have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League to trigger a vote at the league’s AGM in June, on the removal of VAR from the start of the 2024/25 season.

"The introduction of VAR in 2019/20 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart.

"However, it has led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand."Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards."

A Premier League spokesperson said: "The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the Annual General Meeting next month.

"Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at Shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR."

"However, the League fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans."

