Central Lobby - May 2024: local election fallout and how to tackle immigration

Alison Mackenzie hosts her monthly political show

The dust has now settled on the local elections - with new councils, new Police and Crime Commissioners and two new Labour mayors for the East and West Midlands. Do the results translate clearly into a General Election outcome?

A hot topic ahead of the General Election is immigration with Labour and the Conservatives already laying out their stalls. Rishi Sunak is sticking by his Rwanda policy, which Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to scrap.

So, how to tackle the problem of hundreds of people risking their lives, arriving on these shores by boat?

Alison Mackenzie is joined by:

Heather Wheeler MP, South Derbyshire (Conservative)

Steve McCabe MP, Birmingham, Selly Oak (Labour)

Cllr Frank Adlington-Stringer, North East Derbyshire District Council (Green)

