Double child killer Colin Pitchfork’s next parole hearing will take place in public in July, the Parole Board said.

Pitchfork was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, later reduced to 28 years, for raping and strangling 15-year-old Leicestershire school girls Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in 1983 and 1986 respectively.

The Parole Board granted an application for a public hearing in the case in the “interests of justice”, a decision published on Thursday said.

Dawn Ashworth and Lynda Mann, who were both 15, were raped and strangled by Pitchfork in 1983 and 1986. Credit: Leicestershire Police

The Parole Board met last year to decide whether he could be released and ruled in December he should not be freed.

But Pitchfork applied for the decision to be reconsidered and this has been granted, the Parole Board said on Monday 12 Febrary.

It means he will face another parole hearing, now set for July, to decide if he can be freed from jail.

Parole Board hearings typically are conducted behind closed doors, but can now, in certain circumstances, take place in public if requested, after changes in the law in a bid to remove the secrecy behind the process.

Caroline Corby, chairwoman of the Parole Board, said: “I have carefully considered Mr Pitchfork’s representations and I have concluded that the interests of justice outweigh the points raised on Mr Pitchfork’s behalf.”

