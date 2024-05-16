Four police officers were injured after an 'unknown substance' was sprayed at them in Birmingham.

The attack happened on Manby Road in Castle Vale, just before 3.00am on Thursday 16 May, while the officers attended an incident at a block of flats.

Two women and two men were treated by medics at the scene - their injuries aren't believed to be serious.

West Midlands Police says a 38-year-old man is currently in custody and will be questioned.

Police said they were called to a block of flats on Manby Road at around 2.20am after a man had barricaded himself in a property.

When officers arrived, a small fire in the stairwell had been started, which was doused by officers.

Superintendent Sam Batey from Birmingham Police, said: "Our main priority was to ensure the safety of residents and from body worn video we feel our officers displayed some serious bravery considering what they were presented with. They are being treated for their injuries and we are hopeful that they will make a full recovery.

"We have a man in custody and he will be questioned this morning and our enquiries are progressing.

